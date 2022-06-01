North Platte police arrest 1 in April burglary investigation

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day, which will be celebrated on May 30, 2022. “On Memorial Day, we honor the brave Americans who have given their lives in service to our nation. For nearly 250 years, our Republic has been defended by brave women and men who have answered the call of duty in times of war. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism.”

