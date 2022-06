Two people were shot during a graveside funeral ceremony at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. as family and friends gathered at the cemetery for the funeral of Da’Shontay King Sr., who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20. According to witnesses who were in the area, a large funeral procession had arrived at the cemetery in a quiet neighborhood on Racine's west side. People had gathered at the graveside when gunfire rang out.

