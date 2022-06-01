Man in 80s found dead after disappearing into California lake, officials say

A man’s body was recovered after he was last seen disappearing into a California lake, fire officials said.

Witnesses saw a man in his 80s on Monday, May 30, go into a lake at El Dorado Park Area 3 in Long Beach, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Facebook and to McClatchy News.

When he didn’t reemerge from the water, witnesses reported it as a potential drowning to authorities, fire officials said.

Divers looked for the man in the place he was last seen before finding his body around 6:45 p.m. — nearly an hour after he was first reported missing, officials and the Long Beach Post said.

Authorities have not released his name or age. His cause of death also has not been released.

Father of four found dead after vanishing during swim in Missouri lake

Dad, uncle die after trying to save 7-year-old boy when boat capsizes, Ohio cops say

Texas dad drowns after leaping into creek to rescue his son, Arkansas officials say