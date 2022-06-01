ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man in 80s found dead after disappearing into California lake, officials say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A man’s body was recovered after he was last seen disappearing into a California lake, fire officials said.

Witnesses saw a man in his 80s on Monday, May 30, go into a lake at El Dorado Park Area 3 in Long Beach, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Facebook and to McClatchy News.

When he didn’t reemerge from the water, witnesses reported it as a potential drowning to authorities, fire officials said.

Divers looked for the man in the place he was last seen before finding his body around 6:45 p.m. — nearly an hour after he was first reported missing, officials and the Long Beach Post said.

Authorities have not released his name or age. His cause of death also has not been released.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

