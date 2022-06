WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man involved in a shooting with Lexington County Sheriff's deputies has died, the sheriff said in a press conference on Friday. According to Sheriff Jay Koon, deputies were called to the area of Quail Hollow after a 911 call around 11:19 a.m. from a "frantic mother." According to Sheriff Koon, she told dispatchers that her son, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, had threatened her other son with a handgun.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO