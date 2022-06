AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Friday to speak on the recent Uvalde school shooting. O'Rourke will be appearing at the Asian American Resource Center at 5:30 p.m., where he is expected to discussion his vision for protecting children across the state and how he believes his opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has failed to do so over the past seven years.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO