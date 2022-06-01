Bill filed to change hotel occupancy tax allocations in Buncombe County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO