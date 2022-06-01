ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Bill filed to change hotel occupancy tax allocations in Buncombe County

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bill has been filed in the North Carolina legislature that would change how hotel occupancy taxes are allocated in Buncombe County. Sens. Chuck Edwards, Julie Mayfield and Warren Daniel...

wlos.com

WLOS.com

Waynesville leaders oppose bill that would strip ability to regulate ETJs

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An emergency meeting in Waynesville on Friday night focused on a bill working its way through the state legislature. Town leaders passed a resolution against Senate Bill 170, which they said would strip the power from Haywood County towns when it comes to planning and zoning certain areas.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Farmland in Polk, Henderson counties preserved by land trust

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Western North Carolina farms are preserved for generations to come, thanks to efforts by a nonprofit land trust. Conserving Carolina says it worked with landowners to protect San Felipe Farm in Polk County and much of Plumlea Farm in Henderson County, for a total of 41 acres.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Debris blocks part of French Broad River near Blantyre Access

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another warning for those who want to get out on the river this weekend. Henderson County authorities said they were alerted to a debris blockage along a section of the French Broad River near the Blantyre Access (Mile 34) at Mile 36 at Etowah. Authorities...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Recount underway for two primary races in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Recounts are underway in Buncombe County for two races in the May 17 primary. Election workers are busy doing machine recounts for just over 54,000 ballots from the statewide primary. The Buncombe County Election Services director said they decided to go through all of the ballots cast, even though just two races are being reexamined.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Waynesville man is under arrest after police connected him to a stash of ammunition found in a restroom trash can at the Ingles in Hazelwood. Brandon Sherrill is charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and possession of a firearm by a felon. Surveillance video shows Sherrill going in and out of the restroom. Investigators say he also had a gun and more ammo in a backpack.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Could reform be the horizon? Protecting Our Kids Act would change gun laws

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The House Judiciary Committee met Thursday to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act, which was created in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by two 18-year-old gunmen. The democratic legislation focuses on raising the minimum age for semiautomatic centerfire rifles or semiautomatic...
ASHEVILLE, NC

