Frederick man pleads guilty to possessing thousands of depictions of child pornography

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
 2 days ago
A Frederick man and former Rockville police officer plead guilty Tuesday to possessing more than 12,300 depictions of child pornography, authorities said.

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, admitted in his plea that he received, possessed and distributed child pornography on a file-sharing network between September 2020 and January 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland.

He was employed as a Rockville police officer and an Army National Guardsman at the time, the press release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that more than 200 of the pornography depictions contained sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, and more than 90 child pornographic images had sadomasochistic conduct.

Morozewicz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and could be under supervision for the rest of his life after he is released, the release said.

The Frederick News-Post reported that in March 2021, the sheriff’s office detained Morozewicz in a joint law enforcement effort at the Six Flags amusement park in Bowie, which at the time served as a mass vaccination clinic. He was serving on active duty with the National Guard at the clinic, authorities said at the time.

Morozewicz is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

