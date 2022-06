The investigation in Uvalde is shining light on a problem known as the "dead suspect loophole." It's the unintended consequence of a law that started out with good intentions. "I think the truth will come out," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a sit-down interview. "As tragic as it is, but these families deserve the answers," he said. McLaughlin said eventually the public would learn everything that happened in the Uvalde shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO