Several weeks ago, I stood with my colleagues in government as plans were announced to redevelop Providence’s iconic Superman building (111 Westminster St.). I called the $220 million project an excellent example of a public-private partnership that will truly benefit the people of our capital city, our state, and all who come to visit. This iconic but sadly dormant and dark building will become fully functional and revitalize downtown with 285 residential apartments, 57 of which will be affordable units, occupied by hundreds of residents who will undoubtedly eat, drink, and shop locally.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO