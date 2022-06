When skiers mention the “Big Nansen“ they are referring to what was once the tallest ski jump in the world. It still pokes over the surrounding terrain in Berlin, New Hampshire. “Big Nansen“ was at one time the home of major championship competition, drawing skiers from around the world as well as locally. But it was last used in 2017 when champion Sarah Hendrickson slid down the ramp. Since then, it has fallen to a certain extent of degradation. But a dedicated cadre of New Hampshire enthusiasts is working to repair and revive the national treasure. They are appropriately called the Friends of the Nansen, And they are currently amidst a restoration campaign. Their website is nansenskiclub.com. This podcast produced by Roger Wood showcases their efforts.

BERLIN, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO