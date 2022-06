The losses that Bobby Brown has suffered have been insurmountable, from his ex-wife Whitney Houston to his two children, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. The R&B legend's life has been riddled with tragedies, addiction problems, and health issues, and he has been detailing every little step in his two-part docuseries, Biography: Bobby Brown. The New Edition icon has been candid about how he has coped with losing so many members of his family and for his documentary, he revealed that he almost lost his life after nearly drinking himself to death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO