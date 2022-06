To learn that the lives of 19 children and two adults ended after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde is heartbreaking. Our South Texas community is in a time of mourning and healing, and we know there’s little comfort words may bring to those affected. But all of us at KSAT 12 — including our viewers and readers and members of KSAT Insider — want you to know that we’re here for you.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO