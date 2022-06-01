ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie H. “Marge” Olley, 80, of Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling...

Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Peets family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Van will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY at a date and time yet to be determined.
POTSDAM, NY
Camie E. Baker, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Camie E. Baker, lifelong resident of Watertown, educator, and public servant, passed away suddenly at home on June 1, 2022 at the age of 82. Born January 14, 1940, Camie was the daughter of Alfred E. and Dorothy J. Everett of Watertown. Camie earned her...
WATERTOWN, NY
Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Darleen A. Kraeger, 66, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. A luncheon at the Lowville Fire Department will immediately follow the Celebration of Life Service, all are welcome. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Darleen is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Amy Kraeger of Lowville; a niece and her husband, Danyell and Kirk Robbins and their son, Zachary Robbins, all of Lowville; a nephew, Jason Kraeger of South Carolina, and a niece, Jill Kraeger and her husband, Matt Wendling and their children, Avery and Owen, of Boston, NY, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Rose Marie Locke. Darleen was born on June 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Mary Clemons Kraeger. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973 and worked for Rossdale’s Dairy in Lowville. She went on to work for the Latex Mill in Beaver Falls for over 20 years, and then she worked at Lewis County General Hospital as a switchboard operator for over 20 years, retiring in January, 2020. She enjoyed bowling at Harrisville Lanes, and played softball in her younger years, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Darleen loved her family reunions, where she served as secretary. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
CROGHAN, NY
Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Limestone Road, passed away early Thursday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was born October 29, 1933 in Raymondville, NY, son of Clyde and Ruby Matson Morgan. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School. A marriage to Ann Laramy ended in divorce. His second wife, Barbara Miner, predeceased him.
REDWOOD, NY
Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
Mary Ann Pierce, 87, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pierce, age 87, formerly of Ogdensburg and Star Lake, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1935 in Litchfield, OH to the late Wilbur and Cora (Kyser) Feeman. She graduated from Litchfield Central School and married Thomas J. Pierce on February 18, 1962. Mr. Pierce passed away in 2007. Mary Ann worked as the manager of Bell Telephone in Medina, OH before moving to Ogdensburg where she worked as a salesperson for Newberry’s and Hackett’s, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Brian J. Pierce and Jeff A. Pierce, a sister, Carol Amstutz, and grandsons, Andrew James Pierce and Christopher John Pierce. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by several siblings. Mrs. Pierce was a really good-hearted person. Her husband and family were her world. She was also an avid Yankee’s fan. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the Marfan Foundation at www.marfan.org.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.
MASSENA, NY
Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48 a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Berger passed away at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Martin R. Berger.
NORFOLK, NY
Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of 294 Wade LaFrance Road, Akwesasne, Que. Began his journey to the Skyworld on May 30th, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Harvey was born in Massena, NY on July 21st, 1980. The son of Harvey Arquette Sr (Marlene), and Lola Sawatis (Arquette), and dear twin brother to Jake Arquette.
AKWESASNE, NY
Carol Semrau, 74

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born June 3, 1947 to David & Althea “Teedie” (Clearo) Ambrose she grew up in Black River. Carol graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1964 and began working at Kamargo Furniture Store. She would later work at NY Airbrake, Marine Midland Bank, St Lawrence National Bank, Fort Drum and Kamargo Senior Housing in Black River.
WATERTOWN, NY
Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - More than a decade after he was first detained by Potsdam village police, Nick Hillary is about to have his day in court. Hillary’s lawsuit against the village, two current officers and a former police chief goes to trial in an Albany courtroom Monday.
POTSDAM, NY
Mary Long, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Long, a resident of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Long passed away Thursday at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary Long.
COLTON, NY
Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1975, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark D. and Kathy L. (Besaw) Hudson. Greg graduated from Carthage Central School in 1993, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Scott D. Arnold, 52, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1969 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Gary and Adelia Dèon Arnold. The family moved to Natural Bridge, NY, when Scott was young and he attended Carthage Central School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2016 from Ashford University, majoring in Applied Behavioral Science & Organizational Psychology. Scott worked for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, until its closure. Then he worked for HP Hood, formerly Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for a time. He was most recently a Front Desk Clerk at Otter Creek Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY. He had a love for music, playing in many local bands throughout the years as a drummer. He was also involved in the local “Upstate Musicians” group, bringing local musicians and bands together across the north country. Scott was an all-around great guy. He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to help people and would do so when given the chance. He wanted to be the good in the world and instilled this in others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community as a whole. Survivors include his daughter, Amber Goodenough and husband, Jeremy, LaFargeville, NY; his son, Brandon Arnold, Philadelphia, NY; the mother of his children, Charleen Arnold, LaFargeville, NY; his companion, Kim Morrison, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Kayla, Watertown, NY and Drew, FL; a granddaughter, Emersyn Goodenough and “his little buddy”, Mateo; his mother, Adelia Arnold, Nova Scotia; his brother, Brian Arnold, Watertown, NY; his sister, Brenda Hubbard, Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, June Arnold, Natural Bridge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His father and a brother, Leland Arnold passed away previously. A Celebration of Life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the LaFargeville American Legion. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
WATERTOWN, NY
John “Rob” Scarlett, 51, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - John “Rob” Scarlett, 51 years old of Hammond, NY passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at the Rossie Community Center on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 beginning at 11 am with Reverend Shea Zellweger of the Hammond Presbyterian Church officiating. Rob was born in Rochester, NY on August 3rd, 1970 to John Richard and Elizabeth Anne (Regan) Scarlett. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1989 with a high school diploma and a BOCES certification in Auto Mechanics. He furthered his education at Alfred State University and earned degrees in Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics. He worked for several local auto repair facilities and marinas throughout his career. Rob could fix anything with an engine on it. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Rob was quite the story teller and could captivate his audience. Rob loved his 14 year old dog, Bear. Rob is survived by his mother Elizabeth Scarlett, one brother Mark (Kim) Scarlett and one sister Amy (James) Furgison all of the Hammond area as well as four nieces Shelyka, Karri, Katarina and Summer and two nephews Cory and Jamie. Rob is predeceased in death by his father John Richard Scarlett and brother Christopher Manning Scarlett. Memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends over the years.
HAMMOND, NY
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
RUSSELL, NY
David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. David was born on December 25,1941 in Champion, the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. David served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He married the former Linda A. Boni on February 3,1968 at the Champion Methodist Church. Linda died on July 18, 2013. David worked on area farms before learning the trade of carpentry. He started out with Lehman & Zehr Construction which gave him valuable knowledge in the home building arena. He eventually became a self-employed carpenter, building may homes and businesses in the north country. He is survived by two daughters: Beth Duncan of Columbus, GA and Amy Waite of Snellville, GA, five sisters: Irene Astafan, Castorland, Sarah Walseman, Carthage, Ellen Remington, Castorland and Helen Morrisette and Martha McCarthy, both of Cape Vincent, six brothers: Duane of Watertown, George of Champion, Ernest of Watertown, Paul of Castorland, Jerry of Atlanta, GA and John of Houston, TX. A special niece, Laura McCallops of Black River and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Herbert, Howard, and Harold Waite and two sisters, Evelyn McCallops and Mary Greenwood. In keeping with Dave’s wishes, burial with military honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at 1:00pm at the Hillbilly Inn, Pleasant Lake. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
Shirley P. Barney, 91, formerly of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley P. Barney, 91, of Floral City, FL and formerly of Ellisburg, passed away Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in Florida. A graveside service will be 2 pm Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Among her...
ELLISBURG, NY

