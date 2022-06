When students take part in athletics they learn a lot of lessons you can’t get in a classroom. And those who work hard, and achieve success, are honored for their efforts. At last month’s Franklin County High School awards banquet, on May 19 in the cafeteria, these students, all who took part in a middle, junior or high school sports, whether the typo athletes or the bench cutters, all of them, were honored for their commitment, teamwork and dedication.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO