The most notable among the 42 PGA Tour players who agreed to join the Saudi Super League is star golfer Dustin Johnson. His move to the LIV Invitational came as a bit of a surprise to fans across the world, but when you consider just how much money he’s due to pocket from the upstart golf league and Greg Norman, the decision becomes a lot less stunning. According to The Telegraph, Johnson is set to be paid as much as $125 million in order to make the move to the Saudi Super League.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO