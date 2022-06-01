Shirley P. Barney, 91, formerly of Ellisburg

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1969 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Gary and Adelia Dèon Arnold. The family moved to Natural Bridge, NY, when Scott was young and he attended Carthage Central School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2016 from Ashford University, majoring in Applied Behavioral Science & Organizational Psychology. Scott worked for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, until its closure. Then he worked for HP Hood, formerly Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for a time. He was most recently a Front Desk Clerk at Otter Creek Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY. He had a love for music, playing in many local bands throughout the years as a drummer. He was also involved in the local “Upstate Musicians” group, bringing local musicians and bands together across the north country. Scott was an all-around great guy. He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to help people and would do so when given the chance. He wanted to be the good in the world and instilled this in others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community as a whole. Survivors include his daughter, Amber Goodenough and husband, Jeremy, LaFargeville, NY; his son, Brandon Arnold, Philadelphia, NY; the mother of his children, Charleen Arnold, LaFargeville, NY; his companion, Kim Morrison, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Kayla, Watertown, NY and Drew, FL; a granddaughter, Emersyn Goodenough and “his little buddy”, Mateo; his mother, Adelia Arnold, Nova Scotia; his brother, Brian Arnold, Watertown, NY; his sister, Brenda Hubbard, Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, June Arnold, Natural Bridge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His father and a brother, Leland Arnold passed away previously. A Celebration of Life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the LaFargeville American Legion. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

