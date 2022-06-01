Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Golf Scores

Mary Jane (Losh) Broyles, daughter of the late Lonnie Losh and Virgie (Worley) Losh was born January 6, 1932, in Piedmont, Missouri. She departed this life on May 31, 2022, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO, at the age of 90 years. Mary Jane graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1949 and really enjoyed visiting at the annual alumni gatherings. She married Bill J. Broyles on December 3, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma. They shared 59 years together, while raising four children: Terry, Linda, Joe, and Melanie.
