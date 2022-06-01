ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, MO

Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Golf Scores

howellcountynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two teams of five each, first place was paid. First place with a...

www.howellcountynews.com

howellcountynews.com

David Stewart

Funeral services for David Claude Stewart, 78, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Curry Street Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Stewart passed away at 11:50 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at West Plains, Missouri. He was born...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

FIRST LOOK: See the new splash pad in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, in collaboration with the Harrison Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park splash pad. It is also known as “Cannon’s Cove.” The $250,000 project is part of a mission to bring inclusive playground...
HARRISON, AR
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Mary Jane Broyles

Mary Jane (Losh) Broyles, daughter of the late Lonnie Losh and Virgie (Worley) Losh was born January 6, 1932, in Piedmont, Missouri. She departed this life on May 31, 2022, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO, at the age of 90 years. Mary Jane graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1949 and really enjoyed visiting at the annual alumni gatherings. She married Bill J. Broyles on December 3, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma. They shared 59 years together, while raising four children: Terry, Linda, Joe, and Melanie.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

Driver leaves scene after Willow Springs crash

A Willow Springs woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Willow Springs Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Amber D. Roberts, 38, was driving northbound on Highway 137 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Excited to be a part of the Aurora community!

Hello neighbors! I cannot express just how excited and blessed we are to share the first edition of the Aurora Advertiser under our family’s ownership. We all sincerely hope you enjoy it and that you will contact us to share your special moments like engagement announcements, weddings, birth announcements, civic and social group news, etc.
AURORA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Norwood Minor Involved in Overturn Accident

Ava, MO. – An accident that happened yesterday North of Ava has caused injury to a 16-year-old from Norwood. A 2007 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 16-year-old minor from Norwood Missouri, was travelling Southbound on Missouri Highway 5, 3 miles North of Ava, when they crashed at roughly 4:15 PM. The crash occurred as the driver ran off the roadway, struck a rock-made embankment, and overturned their vehicle.
AVA, MO
Kait 8

‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A shocking miracle on Memorial Day weekend for a Poplar Bluff Family. In just moments, 6-year-old Collin Kinsey drowned while on vacation, but with quick help, he was brought back to life. “Sissy found me,” said Collin. He explained his near-death drowning experience as...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
Laclede Record

County wrecks leave motorists injured

Two people from Grovespring were hurt in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 5, nine miles south of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gordon E. Smith, 78, the driver of a northbound 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices in the Ozarks rose above $4 a gallon for unleaded this week. Many stations in Springfield rose 30 cents in the last two days from last week’s average of $3.99. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri pay an average of $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price rose to $4.19.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City auctions Celebration City items

BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers announced last month that several pieces of SDC and Celebration City memorabilia would be auctioned off to the public to clear out a warehouse. The auction includes vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture, and costumes. Additionally, […]
BRANSON, MO
howellcountynews.com

Public invited to safety discussion held by Willow Springs School District June 2

The tragic events at Robb Elementary School have placed school safety at the forefront of most parents' thoughts. At Willow Springs, we consistently plan, train, and revise our safety practices. However, we appreciate any feedback from parents because it is not only paramount that students are safe, but it is also imperative that their parents feel secure in the safety and well-being of their children.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

