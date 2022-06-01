Ukraine soccer win brings joy to military in war with Russia - Zelenskiy

June 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday hailed the national soccer team's win over Scotland in a vital World Cup playoff game, saying the victory would bring joy to soldiers fighting against Russia.

Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the finals, beating Scotland 3-1 in their first game since the Russian invasion. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday with the winner taking a place in the finals. read more

"Thank you guys! Two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to," Zelenskiy said in an online post.

"Joy to our soldiers, joy to the entire country. We are all fighting, everyone on their own front. "We will fight on, we will withstand everything, we will win. For we are Ukrainians."

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski Editing by Toby Davis

