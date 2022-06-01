ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Catalytic Converter Thefts at All-Time High

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Park Police Say There Is an Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts. Catalytic converter thefts are at all-time high but there may be a few solutions to the growing trend. Peter Tran, owner of Tran Auto & Transmission in Brooklyn Park empathizes with drivers who have had their catalytic...

TBI
2d ago

well when the gas prices are as high as they are, and food prices are through the roof, people need to live. No excuse, but what do you think people are going to do.Thank God they are not stealing the gas also...The Government has forgotten about the American people. And I think it's only going to get worse.

Woman Fights Off Would be Car Thief

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis man is charged after allegedly trying to steal the keys to a car and a woman’s purse Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the Mogadishu Mart just after 4:15. A woman there said she was in the passenger seat of a car when Omar Abdi Ali allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to remove the keys from the ignition and grab her bag. She said she was able to hold onto her bag and keep Ali from taking the keys. She said he was punching her in the arm, trying to get the items.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crowd Closed in on Brooklyn Park Officers During High-Risk Stop

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Mother, Children Shot At While Driving Through Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Highway Shooting Involved “Known Suspect”. It was a chaotic moment on a Brooklyn Park roadway Wednesday evening. Police say a mother and her children were shot at while driving through a busy area of the city. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to Highway 610 and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cooper, Armstrong High Schools Hit with Offensive Graffiti

Robbinsdale School District officials are busy removing graffiti after vandals targeted Cooper and Armstrong High Schools on Thursday. The vandalism includes vulgar language and sexually explicit content spray-painted on the school buildings. The facilities were also hit with eggs, toilet paper and silly string. Officials say these types of incidents...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Body found in burning car in Waite Park

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Waite Park early Monday morning. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames." Authorities note...
WAITE PARK, MN
Public Safety
Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

A Minneapolis man is the latest person to be convicted in the killing of real estate agent Monique Baugh, and will be sentenced later this month. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins has been convicted by a jury of aiding and abetting the 1st-degree murder of Baugh, as well as aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
‘Known Suspect’ Shoots At Mother, Children In Brooklyn Park; None Hit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
I-35, I-494 closures could slow your drive this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction season in Minnesota is still in full swing and there are four major projects this weekend, including a portion of I-35W near Minneapolis, that are next up on MnDOT's "to-do" list. I-35W | Friday 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Starting Friday, June 3, I-35W...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

