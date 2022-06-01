NorthcentralPa.com now carries AP News, no paywalls or subscription required

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — When news breaks anywhere in the world, in the nation nation, and especially in your backyard, NorthcentralPa.com (NCPA) is here to keep you informed.

NCPA’s commitment to covering local, relevant news is unwavering. A new partnership with AP Newswire allows our reporters to delve deeper into local stories while also keeping readers informed of what’s happening in the country and around the world — all in one easy, accessible place: the device you use every day.

This June, readers will start to notice AP Newswire headlines on NorthcentralPa.com and on social media channels. These national and international stories—like all of our content—will continue to be free.

No paywalls, no subscriptions

Visitors to the site will not encounter stories hidden behind paywalls or content that requires a subscription to access. We are committed to continue providing relevant stories, important community information, and breaking news at no cost.

To read exclusive AP content on Facebook, join our Facebook groups for national and international news, and look for the AP tab on our website.

NCPA marks three-year anniversary

This past May was a milestone for NCPA, marking three years under the local ownership of NCPA Media LLC. What began as a one-person operation from the kitchen table of founder Kathy Kolb has grown to be a leader in providing news and information to 12 counties in the region.

Today, NorthcentralPa.com reaches more than 69,000 Facebook followers, and more than 350,000 visitors come to the site each month. The reporting staff has grown to include five staff reporters and four freelance reporters.

NCPA has added a comprehensive community calendar , searchable by event, distance, and date. Users can add their own events at no cost.

The Midday Show , featuring Jeff Everett and Mark Mussina, launched in 2021 and has touched on local and trending topics in a light, conversational talk-show format. The co-hosts often welcome guests on the show.

Two daily newsletters—one first thing in the morning, the other in the afternoon—deliver the latest headlines to your inbox. Subscribe to one or both here .

On Facebook, we’ve expanded our groups to include 26 different groups based on regions or topics, so people can find relevant news based on their location or special interest without scrolling. Groups range from obituaries to jobs, arts and entertainment to outdoors and recreation, politics, real estate, music, food, and more. Membership grows daily!

To submit a press release or news tip for publication consideration, send an email to news@northcentralpa.com .

NorthcentralPa.com is locally owned and independent. Our content is free, supported by advertisers and donations. To support NCPA, click here .

