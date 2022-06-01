ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho man accused of slapping baby who pulled his beard

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVbhV_0fxRflDS00

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of slapping a two-month-old baby after the child pulled his beard, authorities said.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, was charged with injury to a child, according to Bannock County online jail records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pocatello Police Department said that Hart allegedly called the child’s mother on Friday and told her he had slapped the infant.

The mother told police that both of the child’s eyes were swollen, there was redness in both of the child’s underarms and both arms were blue from the elbow to the hand, according to East Idaho News.

The woman took the child to an area hospital, where she spoke with police officers, according to the newspaper.

She used an app on her phone to locate Hart’s phone, and police determined he was in the parking lot of the hospital, according to East Idaho News.

According to an affidavit, Hart told officers he was babysitting the child and tried to comfort the infant when they woke up and would not stop crying, according to the newspaper.

Hart told police that when he picked up the baby, he became angry when the child pulled his beard and slapped the infant, East Idaho News reported.

Hart told police he called the woman to get the child, according to the newspaper.

Hart was arrested Friday by the Pocatello Police Department and booked into the Bannock County Jail, online booking records show. Bail was set at $75,000, according to booking records.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, East Idaho News reported.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to Bannon County court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Violent Crime#Bannock County#East Idaho News#Eastidnews
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy