Uvalde, TX

In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, the NRA death cult marches on

By Steven Monacelli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrief and rage have consumed the nation in the wake of the horrific massacre in Uvalde, the small suburb of San Antonio, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School with an AR-style rifle and stole the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Outside...

fly high lil one
2d ago

Wake up people guns don’t walk or run to schools malls or any other place they lay lifeless mentally ill people and sic individuals take them and pull the trigger can ban guns all y’all what but money can buy legal or stolen guns if they what guns they will find ways to get them

The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
TheWrap

Beto O’Rourke Says Matthew McConaughey Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Welcome to Work For Him

If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

I understand Texas culture, but AR-15s haven’t been available to teens for 60 years | Letters

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Mitt Romney attacked for $13m NRA donation as he tweets about Uvalde attack

As Congress comes under pressure to pass gun control measures after the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Republican Senator Mitt Romney is catching flack for accepting vast donations from the gun lobby.The Utah lawmaker tweeted his regrets about the massacre as the horror of the event became clear, writing: “Grief overwhelms the soul. Children slaughtered. Lives extinguished. Parents’ hearts wrenched. Incomprehensible. I offer prayer and condolence but know that it is grossly inadequate. We must find answers.”Many of his detractors immediately responded by pointing to the millions of dollars he has accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA)...
UVALDE, TX

