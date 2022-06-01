WTAMU Hosting Creator Camps This Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo non-profit Smile Big TX organizers said they aim to make sure its upcoming Friday evening event will be “all the rave” in the community, complete with black lights, glow sticks, and neon colors. The “Neon Nebula” event was announced from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Starlight Ranch […]
You and I have explored a lot of history along Route 66 together. I've written several pieces about ghost towns and landmarks. Nothing so far compares to the Triangle Motel in Amarillo. It's an ongoing saga filled with hope, sadness, and tragedy. The Triangle Motel And Glory Long Forgotten. When...
There have been some hard times facing food places in Amarillo and Canyon. Since the pandemic when most places just shut down. To then try to find people who wanted to work. It was back in October the Donut Stop took to Social Media to let everyone know about their problems. They tried to fix it by limiting their hours.
When it comes to great restaurants Amarillo has a ton. However, one local restaurant is making waves all across Texas. It's a Punjabi Affair made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas. Where on the Top 100 list did they fall? They came in at #32. Most of the...
In the "this could be the best summer of my life" file. Who didn't spend a lot of time out at Midnight Rodeo? I mean before it became a church. I mean that is one of the weirdest transformations here in Amarillo. Ok, almost as weird as the strip club...
Maybe I watch too much Investigation Discovery Channel and all but I do know the early signs of serial killers. One of them according to pretty much any psychiatrist or crime detective is stuff they show earlier in life. According to crimemuseum.com, this can be a true warning sign:. Another...
One thing about me, I LOVE finding deals on different items. I also love to get rid of clutter that I don't need nor want anymore. The first thing that comes to mind? Of course, garage sale. There is something to be said for those weekend warriors who plot out...
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced that its opening weekend will be postponed until June 9. This comes after positive COVID-19 test results in the cast and crew. The show was originally scheduled to open on June 2. “We are confident that this 56th season of TEXAS will be an exceptional and memorable […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week on The 806, we take it over to North Heights to visit the great people at Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering. The family-operated diner opened back in 2015, and over the last seven years it’s become a staple in Amarillo’s restaurant scene. Executive Chef and owner Delvin Wilson took hard […]
If you've been daydreaming about getting your first, or another, tattoo then this month might be the time for it. This month sees the return of the Tattoo Expo in Amarillo. If you're unfamiliar with the Amarillo Tattoo Expo, it's a chance for you to get a tattoo from artists that come from all over the nation. Artists travel from far and wide for these things.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We love having great music here on the High Plains along with some great musicians. On June 1st, Andrew Holmes is performing at Crush Wine Bar. If you can make it out, it’ll be a great time with music, food, and drinks. If you...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Yelp have released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list. This list covers all restaurants and a wide range of places to eat from white tablecloths to food trucks and cafes. Amarillo’s own It’s a Punjabi Affair made the list ranking 32. According to a Yelp press release, to encourage community members […]
It's summer! This means so many fun, family activities, and the best thing about fun, family activities, is when they are free!. The City of Amarillo Parks and Rec is really great about hosting several events in the summer that all families can take part in and not have to worry about breaking the bank.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just 15 minutes a day, that’s what the Amarillo Public Library is asking kids to do when it comes to reading this summer. They want to foster a love for reading, and kids usually read less than normal over the summer months. That’s why they’ve launched the Summer Reading Program, you can sign up at any library location and get a calendar of events as well as a reading log to help develop a habit of daily reading.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the West Texas Auctions website, items and artifacts from Midnight Rodeo’s Amarillo location will be up for sale at the end of June. Bidding for the items is expected to start Tuesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. and will close at a rate of 2 lots per minute until […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home. This week our pet is Shelby, a German Shepherd mix who is in need of a good home. You can visit her at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.
The Civic Center is such a controversial topic. It has been a thorn in the side of a lot of people here in Amarillo. Let's face it we need an updated Civic Center, but how are we going to get it. The Prop A Bond was put before the voters in Amarillo in 2020 and they voted the proposition down. Their voice was heard and it was a big NO!
Today is a big day out at HODGETOWN, and it's something you'll want to be a part of. It's Grassroots Baseball Day, and there are some very special guests that will be in Amarillo for it. Grassroots Baseball co-founders Jeff Idelson and Jean Fruth are making stops in select cities...
Amarillo had a guest appearance on one of the best ever series to have ever graced the small screen. I remember watching the show World's Wildest Police Videos as a young pup with my dad on the weekends. It was our bonding time. I'll never forget the time we watched...
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis recently welcomed a new baby. The baby Bactrian camel was born on April 10. Bactrian camels have 2 humps where they store fat, not water. While he looks small now, the little guy is expected to grow up to 10 feet long. He’s also eventually expected to […]
Comments / 0