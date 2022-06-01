WTAMU Hosting Creator Camps This Summer

If you've been daydreaming about getting your first, or another, tattoo then this month might be the time for it. This month sees the return of the Tattoo Expo in Amarillo. If you're unfamiliar with the Amarillo Tattoo Expo, it's a chance for you to get a tattoo from artists that come from all over the nation. Artists travel from far and wide for these things.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO