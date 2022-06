Buckingham Palace has already welcomed a member of the Queen’s household to the balcony ahead of Trooping the Colour on Thursday – but it’s not what you might think!. Preparations are clearly well underway for the royal family’s appearance, as a member of the palace staff, dressed in a navy jumper complete with a ‘Elizabeth Regina’ motif, stepped out in front of the huge crowd who have gathered on the Mall to celebrate Her Majesty, to do a spot of vacuuming on the balcony ahead of the special event.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO