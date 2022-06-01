ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Dinette

By Nikko Duren
The team behind Sesame LA opened this all-day cafe in Long Beach with a menu of casual bites and snacks. And of all the dishes we've tried here, Sesame Dinette’s unconventional sesame...

Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
New India Sweets And Spices

Chances are you’ve driven past an India Sweets And Spices at some point—this tiny Indian market has locations from Culver City to Northridge. That said, it’s not some mass-produced mini-chain. Each location is independently owned with its own style, character, and hot food items being cooked up in the cafe in the back. At the Fairfax location (just south of Little Ethiopia), it’s all about the biryani. There are several different varieties on the menu ranging from paneer to shrimp, but we like the chicken, which arrives perfectly moist every time—no easy task for a slow-cooked dish like biryani. We also always order it spicy, but just know that the chefs don’t hold back on the heat.
CULVER CITY, CA
Spice Affair Beverly Hills Indian Restaurant

Even by Beverly Hills standards, Spice Affair is fancy. Its expansive La Cienega dining room has multiple water features, conversation-starting chandeliers swinging from the ceiling, and big circular booths for family dinners or intimidating work lunches with your company’s board of directors. It’s all a bit over-the-top—and expensive—but the food is good, and we’ll cross town for their lamb biryani. The basmati rice has been slow cooked so perfectly with the boneless chunks of lamb that there’s almost a creaminess to the dish that makes it one of the most memorable versions in town. Sure, it’s $32 (welcome to La Cienega), but it’s important to note that it easily feeds two grown adults.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York City, NY
