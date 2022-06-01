ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ba Le Sandwich Shop

By Nikko Duren
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you expect from a place whose full name is Ba Le Sandwiches & Bakery, this Alhambra shop nails the taste and texture of the all-important banh mi baguette. The loaves...

WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Giminetti's Baking Company was set to close permanently but it will receive new life from Pompilio's in Newport. The owners of Giminetti's in Walnut Hills, which had been open for 37 years, made the announcement that the bakery would shut its doors in February, despite a rebranding attempt and a new chef. They said they were retiring.
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Take Your Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are few dishes more irresistible on a menu than fried chicken. This special occasion meal is more popular than ever as fast food chains and fancy restaurants alike compete for the top honor of "best." The weekend picnic staple is approaching its peak season, ready to be served on a plate surrounded by mashed potatoes and greens or sandwiched between pickles and coleslaw on a soft bun. As irresistible as fried chicken is to many meat-eaters, it can be equally daunting for home cooks to make.
The Infatuation

Tony's Bakery

This Hillman City bakery specializes in bánh mì and custom cakes. Though, as much as we love licking whipped frosting off of Disney princess figurines, you’re really here for a stellar sandwich. The star is Tony’s lemongrass fish bánh mì. It’s an outstanding baguette of flaky, fragrant, dry-fried fish that only softens slightly on contact with the custardy egg-forward mayo. And it’s a sandwich that we want for lunch daily. The cold cut option is also excellent, complete with sliced ham and charred pork, all stacked to the perfect thickness with crunchy pickled vegetables and shaved red onion for a little kick.
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
AFP

Order to remove Mexican street food signs leaves bitter taste

The erasure of colorful pictures of tacos and other mouth-watering street food from stands in the heart of Mexico City has dismayed fans of the signs, considered part of the capital's identity. "It's an attack on the identity of the city and of all Chilangos (residents of the capital)," Aldo Solano, a 35-year-old art historian, told AFP. "They erased many signs that are popular art, part of the traditional image" of the city, he added.
Eater

The Couple Behind Baker & Banker Is Back to Usher This Marina Restaurant Into a New Era

It’s been almost six years since wife-and-husband duo Lori Baker and Jeffrey Banker announced the closure of their eponymous Lower Pac Heights brasserie Baker & Banker, where they earned a reputation for offering sophisticated cooking and creative desserts. Now they’re back — to help co-owner and chef Aaron Toensing give Marina restaurant Maybeck’s a suave new look and menu debuting Thursday, June 30. Toensing first opened the restaurant with a previous business partner in 2015, but took the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine both the space and food, ultimately recruiting his longtime friends Baker and Banker to transform the neighborhood spot into more of a culinary destination. “The whole idea is that it’s more thoughtful,” Baker says. “I feel that it’s harder and harder to find thoughtfulness at an affordable price.”
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Che Cali Restaurant

From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An extra thick slab of pork is chopped and charred along the edges and a fresh-from-the oven french loaf is smothered in a creamy mayo, vegetables and herbs. All together, you get a banh mi experience with a great balance of crunchy and soft textures that makes a solid case for sandwiches as one of our life's simplest pleasures. And if you take advantage of the “buy two get one free” deal, you can have a couple for lunch and save the third for dinner.
The Infatuation

Mr. Baguette

As you can probably tell from the name, Mr. Baguette is in fact a bakery. But the real season you should come to this Vietnamese mini-chain with four locations across Southern California is for their long, crispy bánh mì. These sandwiches are about the size of a subway foot long, and have the perfect ratio of bread to meat inside. Our favorite is the #5, which is filled with some of the juiciest grilled pork we’ve ever encountered. Order it with extra meat if you want to make sure there’s more sandwich left to revisit around dinnertime.
The Infatuation

Bubbles + Pearls

This queer-owned Wilton Manors restaurant specializes in oysters and sparkling wine. They have a daily $1 oyster Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm, and they’re good—but that’s all you should be eating here. The rest of the cooked dishes—like the too-salty flatbread and ambitious-sounding bone marrow with toasted farro—really miss the mark. But if you stick to the raw oysters and champagne, you’ll have a good time. And we’d like to specify to stick with the plain sparkling wines—they do something with popping boba that’s better suited for an ice cream shop and is a perfect waste of good wine. Bubbles and Pearls’ biggest saving grace, though, is that it’s a fun spot that’s located in South Florida’s most LGBTQ+ neighborhood. And with a handful of tables on the wide sidewalk in front of the restaurant, this is a great spot to park yourself for Wilton Manors’ unparalleled people watching.
The Infatuation

Saigon Sandwich & Bakery

Walking into Saigon Sandwich can be a little overwhelming if you don’t speak Vietnamese. The picture menu above the counter doesn’t entirely explain what’s in the various sandwich options, and it’s unclear whether you should get a small (at $3.95 it seems like it might be very small) or a large. We’ll make it easy for you: get the Saigon Special, and you definitely only need a small. These are among the best banh mi we’ve had in the LA area, with super crunchy bread, a good ratio of fillings, and just the right amount of pate and spice.
Salon

A genius sheet pan trick that will forever change how you make ribs

In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. My brother-in-law, Mark Gartman, is an outstanding home cook. Having known him now for nearly 40 years, I can attest that...
