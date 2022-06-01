Brown County Commissioner taught Boys State the importance of County Government

WATERTOWN, S.D.–As anticipated, J&J Earthworks has closed another block from 8th St to 9th Street East early this week. Pavement removals were completed in that block by Wednesday and Underground utility work is currently underway there. Storm sewer work between 8th St and 9th St E is projected to continue next week. Once storm sewer is well underway, another block to the east from 9th Street to 10th Street East will be closed. This additional closure is anticipated later next week.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO