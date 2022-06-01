Brown County Commissioner taught Boys State the importance of County Government

Delegates to the South Dakota Republican Party Convention will gather in Watertown later this month. Watertown Mayor Ried Holien, a former state senator, will chair the convention…. Holien believes the party is in good shape heading into next week’s primary, and the November general election…. The convention is June...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The director of Watertown Regional Library has resigned, and has been, at least temporarily, banned from the entering the building. City Manager Amanda Mack says the library board accepted the resignation of Dee Dee Whitman at their May 10th meeting. Whitman, who was paid an annual salary of...
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The director of Watertown Regional Library resigned and has been, at least temporarily, banned from the facility. According to Watertown Radio, former library director Dee Dee Whitman resigned on May 10. Assistant City Librarian Maria Gruener has been named interim library director. At the...
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith will be in Aberdeen Wednesday for a meet and greet with Brown County Democrats. Smith, of Sioux Falls, currently serves as minority leader for the South Dakota House of Representatives. Smith will be at the Birdhouse at Wylie Park at...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–As anticipated, J&J Earthworks has closed another block from 8th St to 9th Street East early this week. Pavement removals were completed in that block by Wednesday and Underground utility work is currently underway there. Storm sewer work between 8th St and 9th St E is projected to continue next week. Once storm sewer is well underway, another block to the east from 9th Street to 10th Street East will be closed. This additional closure is anticipated later next week.
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The Aberdeen City Council has agreed to hire Jordan McQuillen as city finance officer following interviews on Wednesday during an executive session. The council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to offer the position to McQuillen, who had been deputy finance officer for eight years....
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $9 million renovation of Huron Regional Medical Center at 172 4th St. SE in Huron, South Dakota. The medical center’s 23,500-square-foot expansion doubles the size of the clinic, allowing for additional space to serve more patients and house up to 20 physicians. Designed...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June 1 marks the start of Pride Month across the globe and with it comes the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) annual equality index scorecard. While surrounding cities like Sioux City, Minneapolis, and Omaha scored high, only one city in South Dakota had a perfect score.
ABERDEEN, S.D. — The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down on Memorial Day in northeastern South Dakota. A preliminary damage report from surveyors says three of the tornadoes touched down in Deuel County, and one touched down in Grant County. The strongest was...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down Monday in northeastern South Dakota. A preliminary damage report from surveyors say that three of the tornadoes touched down in Deuel County, and one touched down in Grant County. The strongest...
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Avera announces that Daniel Bjerknes has been named Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. As top executive in the Avera St. Luke’s region, he will be responsible to provide leadership, direction and administration across all aspects of care delivery at all facilities within the region, and will be a member of the Avera senior leadership team.
It's the spring of severe weather and heavy rains. Weekend storms, especially on Monday, resulted in minor flooding across the region. And four tornadoes were confirmed on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. There was damage, but no injuries, according to storm reports. Amy Parkin, lead forecaster with...
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In November of 2020, Angelhaus Assisted Living in Aberdeen had to close its north location due to the pandemic causing staff shortages, but recently, they’ve been able to reopen their doors. Director of Nursing Jordan Tupper says finding healthcare workers recently has been...
PIERRE, SD (Press Release) – The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has named the 2022 NHSACA Coach of the Year Finalists from South Dakota. To be considered for this award a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity and win-loss record, championship years, awards received and service to the coaching profession and to the athletes of the State of South Dakota.
Three young women from the Heartland region will be competing in the 75th Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competitions June 2 to 4 in Brookings. The new Miss South Dakota will take home at least $8,000 in scholarship money and will represent South Dakota at the Miss America Competition.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A successful conclusion in the search for a missing Watertown girl today. At 10:30 this morning, Watertown police issued a news release indicating they were seeking the public’s help in locating 13 year-old Anika Woodland, who was last seen around 11:00 o’clock Wednesday night at her Watertown home, possibly wearing light colored jeans and a tan or khaki colored hooded sweatshirt.
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce will be presenting ABBY Awards in ten different categories at the Annual ABBY Awards Ceremony to be held on September 15, 2022. To be eligible to receive an award, businesses or organizations in the Aberdeen area must complete and submit an application to the Chamber by August 19, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to use caution while driving on flooded roadways after Monday’s severe weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says water was covering portions of SD Highway 123 near Wilmot on Monday evening. They’re reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions.
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KELO.com) — A fatal accident in North Dakota, involving a South Dakota man who left the scene, is under investigation. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was slowing to turn and was rear-ended by a pickup. The operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were thrown and died on scene from their injuries. The driver of the pickup, a man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a few hours later by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies the two people killed in a motorcyle crash six miles west of Hankinson. The victims are 45 year old Corey Volesky and 40 year old Amber Krause Volesky of Wyndmere. The crash happened at 11 o’clock Saturday night....
Comments / 0