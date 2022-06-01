ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Banh Mi Che Cali Restaurant

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Max's Restaurant

Max’s is a Filipino spot in Albany Park that’s part of an extremely popular sit-down chain restaurant with over 200 locations in the Philippines. And though they have many classic Filipino dishes, their nickname “The House That Fried Chicken Built” (which might raise a few questions about architectural logistics) tells you what the main draw is. In fact, since this is the only midwestern location of Max’s, fans from surrounding states claim that it’s “Nine-Hour-Long-Drive-Worth-It.” Using the same brining process since 1945, the fried chicken has a subtle salt and pepper flavor. And despite not having any batter, an incredibly crunchy skin. Their dining room has plenty of space for small groups and large parties, but also works for a solo meal if you want to avoid your grocery trip to Seafood City turning into a shopping binge motivated by an empty stomach.
ALBANY, NY
The Infatuation

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Wynwood’s Pez Loco is a Mexican seafood restaurant in that weird outdoor mall thing where Salty Donut also lives. The interior is very Robinson Crusoe chic—with its plants, vines, and jungly accents—but it feels at home in Miami’s subtropical climate. Still, even if this place looked like a middle school cafeteria, we’d still come for the delicious food and stellar cocktails. Start with the thick, super crunchy tostadas and a trio of salsas that include a perfect salsa verde, a fiery mango salsa, and one featuring tomatoes and chocolate. The smoked pineapple salad tastes like the soul of tacos al pastor reincarnated as a cool, refreshing appetizer. But if we had to choose just one dish for a solo meal here, it would be the octopus puttanesca: tender pieces of octopus in a spicy, savory tomato sauce accented with orange peel and tossed with radiatore.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Che#Loaf#Food Drink#B Nh#Banh Mi Che Cali#French
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Beautiful La Jolla Basket Dupes for Just $20 Right Now

Oversized floor baskets are a smart storage solution for cozy throws, toys or decorative pillows. Among the most popular choice are La Jolla baskets, which are uniquely handcrafted with seagrass and recycled resin. If you’re not looking to drop hundreds of dollars on these chic floor baskets (a standard, medium-sized La Jolla basket costs $129.99), don’t worry — there is a similar style of storage basket in Aldi stores that cost only $19.99 for a limited time.
SHOPPING
The Infatuation

Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Infatuation

Bubbles + Pearls

This queer-owned Wilton Manors restaurant specializes in oysters and sparkling wine. They have a daily $1 oyster Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm, and they’re good—but that’s all you should be eating here. The rest of the cooked dishes—like the too-salty flatbread and ambitious-sounding bone marrow with toasted farro—really miss the mark. But if you stick to the raw oysters and champagne, you’ll have a good time. And we’d like to specify to stick with the plain sparkling wines—they do something with popping boba that’s better suited for an ice cream shop and is a perfect waste of good wine. Bubbles and Pearls’ biggest saving grace, though, is that it’s a fun spot that’s located in South Florida’s most LGBTQ+ neighborhood. And with a handful of tables on the wide sidewalk in front of the restaurant, this is a great spot to park yourself for Wilton Manors’ unparalleled people watching.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

JiST Cafe

JiST Cafe is one of those places you walk into and wonder why it took you so long to get here. It might be hard to tell from its current modern digs, but this bright little cafe has actually been around for over 70 years. Only open for breakfast and lunch, their chashu hash skillet is worth driving across the city for. But if you happen to be in the area, it’s also just a nice place to stop in, grab a cup of Stumptown and enjoy that excellent side patio in peace.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tony's Bakery

This Hillman City bakery specializes in bánh mì and custom cakes. Though, as much as we love licking whipped frosting off of Disney princess figurines, you’re really here for a stellar sandwich. The star is Tony’s lemongrass fish bánh mì. It’s an outstanding baguette of flaky, fragrant, dry-fried fish that only softens slightly on contact with the custardy egg-forward mayo. And it’s a sandwich that we want for lunch daily. The cold cut option is also excellent, complete with sliced ham and charred pork, all stacked to the perfect thickness with crunchy pickled vegetables and shaved red onion for a little kick.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ave 26 Tacos

Yes, there’s a dependable street taco stand in Little Tokyo. It’s at the very edge of the neighborhood, at the corner of Alameda and E. 4th Street, set up in a mostly empty parking lot. There’s not a lot here, other than a taco and burrito station and a trompo for roasting al pastor. But it’s open late (there are no official hours, but we’ve stopped by as late as 11pm) and there’s lots of room to stand around, either after a concert or before a night out. We prefer to supersize things and get the burrito filled with carnitas, paired with a giant cup of horchata or jamaica agua fresca.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jollibee

Chicago has two locations (one in Albany Park and one in the Loop) of the Philippines’ most popular fast-food chain, Jollibee. The signature dishes here are Yumburgers (a cheeseburger with special dressing), Chickenjoy fried chicken, pancit palabok, and their Jolly Spaghetti: pasta covered in a sweet tomato sauce with ground beef and hot dogs. Pasta snobs might pass out immediately at the sight of it, but it’s a classic. The food here is just ok, but if you’re curious about one of the best fast-food chicken sandwiches and their iconic bee mascot, then it’s worth a trip through the drive-thru. Definitely also pickup a mango hand pie—you’ll never order a McDonald’s apple pie ever again.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Lost Larson

The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ty Sandwich

The bánh mì at Ty Sandwich in Excelsior are filled with some of the best marinated meats in town, from juicy grilled pork to tender lemongrass chicken. Huge portions are what make these sandwiches shine. Their baguette is the size of a forearm, and each one is stuffed with a generous serving of thick carrot and cucumber strips, and heaps of fresh herbs. Even the fresh spring rolls (three per order) are packed with so much pork and shrimp. Extra plus, this small, takeout-only spot has a lengthy boba tea menu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Commerce Inn

The Commerce Inn is the only restaurant in New York City inspired by the early Shaker communities of the American Northeast, and we mean it as a very high compliment when we say that this place probably would have been a disaster if it had been opened by anyone else. The proprietors of Buvette and I Sodi commit hard to the theme, and—in a world where only two Shakers still exist—they almost pull it off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

NAIA Hamptons

These are the 37 best places to eat in the Hamptons, according to us. Blu Mar serves a rotating selection of Mediterranean dishes and sushi right in the middle of the South Hampton village. Review. Suki Zuki. Sushi•. Come to Suki Zuki in Watermill for two things: the spicy tuna...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy