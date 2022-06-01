Mr. Baguette

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.

