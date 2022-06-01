ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Little Shop Of Mary

By Garrett Snyder
 3 days ago
Serviceable banh mi are few and far between in the South Bay, which is why when we find ourselves on Torrance Blvd. we always pull...

The Infatuation

Banh Mi Che Cali Restaurant

From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An extra thick slab of pork is chopped and charred along the edges and a fresh-from-the oven french loaf is smothered in a creamy mayo, vegetables and herbs. All together, you get a banh mi experience with a great balance of crunchy and soft textures that makes a solid case for sandwiches as one of our life's simplest pleasures. And if you take advantage of the “buy two get one free” deal, you can have a couple for lunch and save the third for dinner.
The Kitchn

The Store-Bought Dressing I Use to Make Pasta Salad All Summer Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One clink of this glass and I’m brought back to my aunt’s backyard on a hot summer day, surrounded by family at a table shaded with a fraying, sun-faded umbrella. The glass, though, isn’t a flute filled with Champagne or sparkling wine. In fact, it isn’t a drinking glass at all. This is a black-lidded glass cruet and it contains my favorite herb-laden dressing, made with a packet of Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing & Recipe Mix.
The Infatuation

Ty Sandwich

The bánh mì at Ty Sandwich in Excelsior are filled with some of the best marinated meats in town, from juicy grilled pork to tender lemongrass chicken. Huge portions are what make these sandwiches shine. Their baguette is the size of a forearm, and each one is stuffed with a generous serving of thick carrot and cucumber strips, and heaps of fresh herbs. Even the fresh spring rolls (three per order) are packed with so much pork and shrimp. Extra plus, this small, takeout-only spot has a lengthy boba tea menu.
The Infatuation

Little Vietnam Cafe

You can’t really go wrong at this snug, lunch-only bánh mì spot in the Inner Richmond. Little Vietnam Cafe makes pho and vermicelli bowls, but we like stopping by for some of the most reliable bánh mì in the city. Sandwich options include flavorful pork, tofu, ham, or grilled chicken—all of which are served on very crackly and airy rolls, plus the usual fresh cucumber and pickled carrots.
The Infatuation

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Wynwood’s Pez Loco is a Mexican seafood restaurant in that weird outdoor mall thing where Salty Donut also lives. The interior is very Robinson Crusoe chic—with its plants, vines, and jungly accents—but it feels at home in Miami’s subtropical climate. Still, even if this place looked like a middle school cafeteria, we’d still come for the delicious food and stellar cocktails. Start with the thick, super crunchy tostadas and a trio of salsas that include a perfect salsa verde, a fiery mango salsa, and one featuring tomatoes and chocolate. The smoked pineapple salad tastes like the soul of tacos al pastor reincarnated as a cool, refreshing appetizer. But if we had to choose just one dish for a solo meal here, it would be the octopus puttanesca: tender pieces of octopus in a spicy, savory tomato sauce accented with orange peel and tossed with radiatore.
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
The Infatuation

Banana Leaf Restaurant

Banana Leaf Restaurant in Culver has 13 different biryanis on their menu, and if you feel the need to try every single one, that’s a journey that’ll result in eating 13 very good biryanis. That said, if you only have time to try one, we recommend the Chicken 65. This spicy, deep-fried chicken dish was first invented at Buhari Hotel in Chennai in 1965 (hence the name), and while it’s a delicious dish on its own, when mixed with herb and spice-filled basmati rice like it is at Banana Leaf, it’s taken to new levels of excellence.
The Infatuation

JiST Cafe

JiST Cafe is one of those places you walk into and wonder why it took you so long to get here. It might be hard to tell from its current modern digs, but this bright little cafe has actually been around for over 70 years. Only open for breakfast and lunch, their chashu hash skillet is worth driving across the city for. But if you happen to be in the area, it’s also just a nice place to stop in, grab a cup of Stumptown and enjoy that excellent side patio in peace.
The Infatuation

Dumpling Alley

The Chinese spot in the Outer Richmond is a great option when you want a casual, easy place to get some satisfying dumplings. The all-stars here are the juicy xiao long bao, pan-fried pork buns with perfectly crunchy sesame seed bottoms, and the pork and napa cabbage dumplings. Dumpling Alley also has a board of daily chef's specials to consider. For non-dumpling things you'll find scallion pancakes, shredded chicken salads, and a range of noodles in soups and sauces.
The Infatuation

Bubbles + Pearls

This queer-owned Wilton Manors restaurant specializes in oysters and sparkling wine. They have a daily $1 oyster Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm, and they’re good—but that’s all you should be eating here. The rest of the cooked dishes—like the too-salty flatbread and ambitious-sounding bone marrow with toasted farro—really miss the mark. But if you stick to the raw oysters and champagne, you’ll have a good time. And we’d like to specify to stick with the plain sparkling wines—they do something with popping boba that’s better suited for an ice cream shop and is a perfect waste of good wine. Bubbles and Pearls’ biggest saving grace, though, is that it’s a fun spot that’s located in South Florida’s most LGBTQ+ neighborhood. And with a handful of tables on the wide sidewalk in front of the restaurant, this is a great spot to park yourself for Wilton Manors’ unparalleled people watching.
The Infatuation

Armin & Judy

For years, we’ve known Armin & Judy as that place on 27 right before Bridgehampton town, with a sign that says “I Baguette You.” We don't know what that means, but after trying this spot, we’re all in on them and their bread offerings. The focaccia-y pizza is a standout, but the menu full of salads, vegetables, and other entrees is worth a try as well. It’s also very large, and a good last-minute option if you’re with a group.
The Urban Menu

Easy Home Recipe: Chicken Alfredo Pasta

All-time favorite comfort food - pasta. Oh, the deliciousness of a sauce, with meat, or meatless, tons of veggies, chewy al dente noodles (fettuccine or any other variety), the options are endless. Yum! Who wouldn’t want that? But, here is the question to ponder upon: why do we love pasta so much? When you break it down, it seems obvious. It is easy to make, it is rather inexpensive, you can store it up to a couple of days, you can prepare it in bulk, serve it hot or at room temperature. So - there you have it. A perfect...
The Infatuation

LT Burger in the Harbor

Keep LT Burger in your back pocket for the time you’re craving a burger, but don’t want to cook one on your own. Come with the whole family and sit in a big booth, or just sit at the bar with a beer. The milkshakes are good, too.
The Infatuation

The Bad Apple

The Bad Apple is a laidback place with creative burgers that actually taste good (rather than just trying to impress you with their weirdness). You’ll find things that might sound a little forced but really work - like the “Elvis’ Last Supper” (with housemade peanut butter and bacon). But our top choice here is the Slow Burn, topped with spicy chilis, sauteed onions, bacon, and white cheddar cheese.
The Infatuation

Max's Restaurant

Max’s is a Filipino spot in Albany Park that’s part of an extremely popular sit-down chain restaurant with over 200 locations in the Philippines. And though they have many classic Filipino dishes, their nickname “The House That Fried Chicken Built” (which might raise a few questions about architectural logistics) tells you what the main draw is. In fact, since this is the only midwestern location of Max’s, fans from surrounding states claim that it’s “Nine-Hour-Long-Drive-Worth-It.” Using the same brining process since 1945, the fried chicken has a subtle salt and pepper flavor. And despite not having any batter, an incredibly crunchy skin. Their dining room has plenty of space for small groups and large parties, but also works for a solo meal if you want to avoid your grocery trip to Seafood City turning into a shopping binge motivated by an empty stomach.
The Infatuation

Subo Filipino Kitchen

Albany Park’s Subo is a scaled-down version of Three R’s Filipino Cafe and Grocery, which closed in 2018 after 36 years in business. Though much smaller than its original iteration (which felt like a school cafeteria) there’s still a handful of seats perfect for a solo lunch or casual meal with a couple friends. And its menu still maintains many of the dishes that regulars have been enjoying long before the existence of the Motorola Sidekick.
The Infatuation

Kōmo

When you walk into Komo, an upscale Japanese spot in West Loop, you’re immediately greeted by a welcoming host and an enjoyable glass of chilled sake that’s straightforward and refreshing. But everything you'll experience after that is the opposite—from their over-the-top dining room full of cherry blossom trees, illuminated mirrors, and flowery wallpaper that makes you feel like you’re eating in an expensive bathroom, to their over-accessorized $160 seven-course Japanese tasting menu.
The Infatuation

Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
The Infatuation

Joni's Montauk

Montauk’s go-to breakfast spot, Joni’s serves iced coffee, breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, wraps, and other kind of healthy stuff. Everyone goes to Joni’s, so be prepared for organized chaos during prime time. Plus, you never know who you’ll run into here. Our best sighting ever: Jerry Seinfeld.
