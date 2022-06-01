North Central Education Association Presents Friend Of Education Award

MacKenzie Scott just gave Big Brothers Big Sisters of America a gift that will change the lives of millions of young people around the country. According to TODAY, the billionaire philanthropist has donated $122.6 million to the organization—the highest donation from an individual the nonprofit has ever received since its founding in 1904. "What I would want to say is first of all, thank you," said Artis Stevens, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "And how proud we are of this moment, how proud we are of what this is going to mean for so many different communities."

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO