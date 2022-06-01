ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

South Wedge wine store receives license after long fight with NYS liquor authority

By Amal Elhelw
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a long fight with the New York State Liquor Authority, a new wine store in the South Wedge is finally getting ready to open its doors. Aldaskeller Wine Company specializes in a niche form of wine that owners say Rochester is ready to see.

Last year, Brandon Opalich sought out a new adventure of opening a natural wine store.

“You’re essentially getting kinda living product, something that is a little more representative of how the wine itself should taste without human manipulation,” Opalich said.

However, earlier this year, he was denied his liquor license by the New York State liquor authority. The reason was his shop was too close to another liquor store.

“Board members questioned whether or not strictly being a wine shop and selling natural wine was a viable business or not,” Opalich explained.

The South Wedge business owner had already created the space he designated for his shop. He spent months’ worth of time, money, and resources to create what he had. Instead of taking the denial for what it was, he applied for reconsideration with the help of his community.


“Rochester just came out and really supported us. We had a petition signed and had surveys and comparative market studies done. Lots of state and local politicians came out to support us,” Opalich said.

Some of the local representatives include Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Senator Jeremy Cooney.

“This is a neighborhood that I’m strongly connected to. I want to be supportive of a neighborhood of not only the people who live in the area but also those small businesses,” said Assemblymember Bronson. “I want it to be a vibrant neighborhood. I want it to be a vibrant community. And I believe this natural wine store is going to add to that vibrancy,”

“They are the only natural wine cellar in the city of Rochester, possibly even the county of Monroe. And so, we want them to be successful. So, when you talk about what we do to help that process, we have to stand up for our small business owners,” said Senator Cooney. “We don’t get a lot of opportunity in Rochester, to support our small businesses, when they’re trying to go through a state process. This was a clear example of a good company, of an entrepreneur who wanted to hire locally and bring good service to our city.

Assemblymember Bronson is chair of the Economic Development Committee and said he is working to find solutions to the long delays in getting licenses out to business owners.

“Through the budget process, we have authorized the funding to hire additional folks at the State Liquor Authority to process these applications. So, folks like Brandon, who are trying to open a business don’t have to go through tremendous delays in getting their licenses,” Assemblymember Bronson said.

Opalich said regardless of the lengthy fight to get his store open, he’s grateful for the community he calls home.

“It was just an incredible experience to see. People not only from Rochester, but all over the state kind of rally behind us and show us their support, which I think was the silver lining to this all was just that we knew we were in a special community, and we call Rochester home and raising a daughter here, and we love it here. But it just kind of reiterated that we were in the right place doing the right thing,” Opalich said.

Aldaskeller Wine Company is located on Gregory Street in the South Wedge. They are slated for a grand opening sometime in June.

