Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the family of a man shot and killed by a Titusville police officer last year, held a news conference to discuss recent action taken against that officer. Joshua Payne will be prosecuted on a manslaughter charge in the death of James Lowery, 40, shot and killed after a foot pursuit on Dec. 26, 2021. Payne turned himself in this week and was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO