Blossburg, PA

Blossburg Borough begins hydrant flushing next week

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Blossburg Water Company will be flushing hydrants in Blossburg Borough and Hamilton Township beginning on June 10, 2022, through September 30, 2022.

The Borough Office advises that low pressure and dirty water may be experienced during the flushing.

When flushing is taking place in your area, it’s recommended to run cold water to make sure you don’t have discolored water and to reduce the potential of water negatively affecting your hot water tank.

If you have any questions about the flushing, you can contact the Borough’s office on their website , or on their Facebook page .

