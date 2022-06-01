Oracle Receives Antitrust Approval for $28.3B Cerner Acquisition

Over the last decade, there has been an increasing recognition that results published in scientific journals often cannot be reproduced by other scientists. This has been called the “reproducibility crisis” and has been described in a number of studies. A 2016 Nature article reported that more than 70% of surveyed researchers tried and failed to reproduce another scientist’s experiments, and more than half have failed to reproduce their own experiments. A 2021 study reported that fewer than half of influential preclinical cancer research papers could be replicated.

