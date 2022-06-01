ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oracle Receives Antitrust Approval for $28.3B Cerner Acquisition

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Today, Oracle announced that all required antitrust approvals have been obtained for its proposed $28.3B ($95 per share) acquisition of Cerner, including European Commission clearance. –...

hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Cerner & AKASA Partner on AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Automation

– Health IT leader Cerner and AI developer for healthcare operations AKASA announce a partnership to scale automation within the revenue cycle at hospitals and health systems using AI and machine learning. – The collaboration offers Cerner customers access to AKASA’s AI-based Unified Automation® platform which is purpose-built for healthcare....
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

BeeKeeperAI Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation in Healthcare

– BeeKeeperAI, a company powering AI-powered solutions that will help to redefine the future of healthcare today announced its expanded collaboration with Microsoft. – The collaboration will allow algorithm developers and healthcare data stewards to access BeeKeeperAI, operating in the Microsoft Azure confidential computing (ACC) environment, through the Azure Marketplace.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Should Oracle or Alphabet buy VMWare instead of Broadcom?

It’s not an inexpensive transaction, but thanks to a “go-shop” provision that gives VMware 40 days to “solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals,” there’s market speculation that another bidder could enter the fray. After chewing through analyst...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
HIT Consultant

Intermountain Partners with VC Firm General Catalyst on Innovation

– Intermountain Healthcare announced a strategic partnership with digital health venture capital firm General Catalyst that will involve jointly exploring opportunities to accelerate the shift to value-based care through digital and other solutions. – As part of the collaboration, Intermountain and General Catalyst will leverage the Health Assurance Network, which...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Solve.Care Launches First Crypto Healthcare Device Marketplace

– Solve.Care, the global healthcare blockchain technology company, has announced the world’s first crypto-enabled marketplace dedicated to healthcare. – Care.Marketplace will allow for the purchase of domestic healthcare devices across the United States. This first-of-its-kind development will work to influence the use of domestic healthcare devices. Crypto-Enabled Marketplace. Solve.Care...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerner#Antitrust#European Commission
HIT Consultant

Eli Lilly Partners with Yseop to Expedite Drug Approval Process

– Eli Lilly and Company partners with Yseop, an AI software company and pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deploy Yseop’s world-class enterprise automation platform, Augmented Analyst, to accelerate bringing Lilly’s medicines to patients. – Yseop’s platform uses Natural Language Generation (NLG) to augment human analysis with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

Data-Driven Healthcare Operations Will Transform Outcomes

You don’t need another story urging you to “get to the cloud.” That’s old news for healthcare executives, who’ve long understood the necessity of rebooting the way their organizations operate in the digital era. In a recent McKinsey study, 19 of the 22 healthcare leaders...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

AWS, Deloitte Power Virtual Rapid Health Assistance Solution

– This week at AWS Summit, Washington D.C., Deloitte discussed its use of AWS Private 5G and Wickr secure technology to enable the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN) – a virtual rapid health assistance solution that allows defense teams to connect with medical teams remotely. NETCCN is managed by the US Army’s Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), which is an integral part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Reproducibility, Trust, and the Digital Laboratory

Over the last decade, there has been an increasing recognition that results published in scientific journals often cannot be reproduced by other scientists. This has been called the “reproducibility crisis” and has been described in a number of studies. A 2016 Nature article reported that more than 70% of surveyed researchers tried and failed to reproduce another scientist’s experiments, and more than half have failed to reproduce their own experiments. A 2021 study reported that fewer than half of influential preclinical cancer research papers could be replicated.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
HIT Consultant

LetsGetChecked Launches Virtual Consultation Offering with Healthcare Providers

– LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of Virtual Consultation services through its secure clinical messaging platform in the company’s proprietary app. – The new offering furthers the company’s ongoing commitment to pioneer a full lifecycle of personalized healthcare including diagnostic testing, virtual care, e-prescription,...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Rimidi and ARKRAY Partner to Bring Glucose Data to the EHR

– In an effort to make blood glucose data more actionable for providers and patients alike, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform announced its integration with the ARKRAY GLUCOCARD® Shine Connex Blood Glucose Monitoring System to Rimidi’s Platform. – The integration enables providers to manage blood-glucose control more...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

OncoHost Raises $35M for AI-Powered Precision Oncology Platform

– OncoHost, an AI-powered precision oncology platform, today announced a $35M Series C funding round led by ALIVE Israel HealthTech VC, as well as other prominent investors. Additional investors included leading Israeli financial firm Leumi Partners, Israel’s largest pension fund Menora Mivtachim, OurCrowd and other existing investors. – The...
CANCER
HIT Consultant

KAID Health Raises $4.25M for AI-Powered Provider/Payer Whole Chart Analysis Platform

KAID Health,makers of anartificial intelligence-enabled clinical analysis and provider engagement platform,today announced its $4.25M in Series A funding bringing their total capital raised to $6.45M. – The funding will fuel growth of the provider/payer platform that integrates with the electronic medical records (EMR) to identify high-value tactical care and coding...
BOSTON, MA
HIT Consultant

Cerner Collaboration to Increase Access to Cancer Clinical Trials

– Cerner, Elligo Health Research® and Freenome are collaborating to enable a clinical trial through the Learning Health Network to help advance early cancer detection. – Together they will be using the research-activated network of health systems, real-world data (RWD) and multiomics technology, developed by Freenome, with the goal to help accelerate early cancer detection.
CANCER
HIT Consultant

Hospital Telehealth Vendor Financials Round Up – Teladoc Health, Amwell & SOC Telemed

Several hospital telehealth vendors enjoyed great success in 2020 as they benefitted from unprecedented demand for their IT and services during the pandemic. But as lockdown restrictions were lifted and the strain on hospitals’ in-house capacity across the ICU and other acute care wards eased into the second half of 2021, were the vendors able to maintain their growth? With full-year results from several of the leading hospital telehealth vendors now published, here’s our take on the recently announced financial and business developments for these vendors.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
908
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy