Long Beach, CA

Man in 80s found dead after disappearing into California lake, officials say

By Helena Wegner
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man’s body was recovered after he was last seen disappearing into a California lake, fire officials said. Witnesses saw a man in his 80s on Monday,...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 1

KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Woman groped on Artesia bike path overnight; LASD searching for suspect

ARTESIA, Calif. - The search is on for a suspected groper after a woman was attacked on a bike path in Artesia overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was walking on a bike path in the 11400 block of 184th Street when she was pushed from behind around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect proceeded to grope her butt and her breasts over her bra.
ARTESIA, CA
CBS LA

Orange County 'Coastal Fire' chopper controversy

There was only one firefighting chopper in the air for the first hour of the Coastal Fire, which broke out last month in Laguna Niguel and destroyed 20 homes. Now many people are wondering why neither of the two sheriff's helicopters were used on the flames. RELATED: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna NiguelIt's like, I miss my house. I want to go to my house, but it just doesn't exist anymore," said Ramin Yazdi, whose home was destroyed in the fire. As the flames raced toward his Coronado Pointe community, the only water-dropping helicopter fighting the fire, for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Laguna Nigel Goes Up In Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
timesnewsexpress.com

Authorities open fire after pursuit ends in San Bernardino

The pursuit involved Colton Police Department with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department assisting them. Authorities opened fire after the pursuit ended on 5th and D Streets in San Bernardino. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. Times News Express – Breaking News Updates – Latest News Headlines.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

710 Freeway faces hours-long closure after overturned big rig blocks lanes

The transition between the 710 Freeway and 91 Freeway faced an hours-long closure early Friday morning after an overturned big right blocked lanes. The crash was first reported just before 3 a.m. at the connector in Long Beach, when authorities who were dispatched to the scene found a semi truck with its wheels in the air. No injuries were reported in the incident. California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area, closing the entire transition between the northbound 710 Freeway and eastbound 91 Freeway for at least two hours, starting at around 3:30 a.m. The Artesia Boulevard off-ramp was also closed. All lanes were reopened at around 7:20 a.m. As heavy duty tow trucks attempted to clear the vehicle from the road, a structural engineer was called to the scene to survey the bridge above where the overturned big rig crashed. Footage from under the bridge showed damage to the overpass. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man 'hides' on South LA rooftop to evade authorities

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - What was described as a search warrant turned into a chase after authorities said a wanted suspect took off running and is now perched on a rooftop in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. According to the officials, officers were serving a felony search warrant around 6...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA

