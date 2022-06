I love me a good deal, especially if it's from Goodwill. Everybody shops there for a reason, but no matter what we are always looking for that 50% colored discount tag. Rockford is home to many, and I mean many, Goodwill stores. Majority of the time they have really decent merchandise! I feel like over the year the selection has definitely gotten better and the client-base has grown significantly since the Pandemic.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO