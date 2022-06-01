ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2022

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $25.45 million. • China Automotive Systems CAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.27 million. • Niu Technologies NIU is likely to report earnings for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

StoneCo Clocks 139% Revenue Growth In Q1, Shares Soar Afterhours

StoneCo Ltd STNE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS was R$0.43 per share, compared with R$0.60 in 1Q21. Financial Services segment revenue grew 107.8% Y/Y, and Software revenue increased...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Descartes
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 390 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

High Freight Costs Hitting URBN’s Product Margins

Click here to read the full article. As supply chain challenges drive higher freight costs, Urban Outfitters’ product margins will continue to be negatively impacted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Inflation Testing US Consumers 'Resolve' in Sustainability-Price RatioBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Descartes Systems#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Hormel, Ciena, GameStop and more

Hormel (HRL) – Hormel added 1.7% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. The company behind the Spam, Dinty Moore and Jennie-O food brands backed its earlier full-year sales guidance and also said its moves to mitigate inflation and supply chain issues were proving effective.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Good Enough for Warren Buffett

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's a well-established fact that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Generac Shares Are Surging Today

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC subsidiary Generac Grid Services and German utility RWE AG RWEOY reveal the expansion of their collaboration. The companies plan to jointly launch additional market products following the delivery of uninterrupted automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR) capacity for the last six months. "Generac Grid Services is proud...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

PDC Energy: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PDC Energy PDCE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share. On Wednesday, PDC Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Duluth Holdings Earnings Preview

Duluth Holdings DLTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Duluth Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Duluth Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy