Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading on Tuesday. Salesforce — Shares of the software giant rose 6% after Salesforce issued stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. The company reported 98 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $7.41 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 94 cents per share and $7.38 billion of revenue. Forward guidance, however, was mixed, with second-quarter projections for earnings and sales coming in below estimates.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO