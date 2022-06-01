Norfolk air travelers split on whether to wear a mask

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, many passengers are looking forward to flying again without a mask.

But not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s order that lifted the travel mask requirement .

As COVID-19 cases continue to creep up , 10 On Your Side gauged the attitudes of travelers in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side first spoke with Freddie James as he was about to board an airplane to Oregon so he could bike across the country.

“I’m doing mine [the ride] for the military; I’m retired military,” he told us.

In order to get from Oregon back to Yorktown in 41 days, the 70-year-old man needs to stay healthy. That’s one reason he told us he would pull his mask up over his nose once he boarded.

“Normally when I get in a crowd, I put it on,” he said.

Becky Dan said she would not don a mask on the flight to Nashville.

“Definitely if that was a rule, I definitely would be wearing one,” she said.

These passengers represent the split among travelers at Norfolk International Airport and in America right now.

A Pew research poll shows more than half of Americans (57%) believe masks should be required on public transportation.

Jenai Legarde, on her way home to Detroit told WAVY, “Protecting myself and others matters and I feel like the Corona is still not gone.”

Legarde and the other fliers we talked to, however, believe the government should stay out of it.

Legarde said, “No, I think people can make their choice. It’s up to them, I mean, freedom, you know.”

“I do hate this whole politicized situation,” Dan said.

Soon after the mask mandate went away, the Federal Aviation Administration reported the rate of unruly passengers plummeted to its lowest level since late 2020.

The CDC has not yet said whether it would reinstate the requirement if the federal appeals court says it can — leaving it up in the air, for now.

