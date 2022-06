ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Apartments rents are at an all-time high, as rates in some cases have risen by nearly 22% in the last year. “So the problem is, is this is you know, you know, the apartments and rental facilities are able to do this because demand is so high,” said Reilly White, Associate Professor […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO