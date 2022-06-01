Biden outlines plan to tackle inflation amid growing criticism over rising costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden said fighting rising costs is a top domestic priority and has outlined a three-part plan to tackle the problem.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this week, President Biden said his plan includes fixing broken supply chain issues and improving infrastructure.

Biden also called on Congress to take action to lower rising costs.

“We can reduce the price of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies and capping the cost of insulin,” said Biden in the op-ed. “And we can lower the cost of child and elder care to help parents get back to work. I’ve done what I can on my own to help working families during this challenging time—and will keep acting to lower costs where I can—but now Congress needs to act too.”

President Biden blamed the war in Ukraine and the global economy for high gas prices.

“The global economy faces serious challenges,” said Biden. “Inflation is elevated, exacerbated by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Energy markets are in turmoil. Supply chains that haven’t fully healed are causing shortages and price hikes.

Republicans, meantime, have blamed the Biden administration’s policies for inflation.

“Everything costs more,” said Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “We are going to have to squeeze this inflation down, get past the problem, frankly, created by this all-Democratic government insistent on dumping $2 trillion on the economy.”

Skyrocketing gas prices have impacted drivers from coast to coast.

“Rising gas prices, rising service prices,” said Bashon Mann, a Washington, D.C. resident and driver. “You’re putting more out of your pocket in terms of fuel costs, in terms of groceries, if you need repairs done on your home.”

President Biden also planned to meet with baby formula manufacturers on Wednesday to address the nationwide shortages.

The White House announced that formula will be shipped from Australia to the U.S.

“President Biden is announcing that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Bubs Australia infant formulas from Melbourne, Australia to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11 respectively,” said the White House. “This delivery will include 380,000 pounds of Bubs Australia infant formula, approximately 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles.”

