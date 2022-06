A section of Old Lemay Ferry Road will be completely closed to traffic starting Friday, June 3, according to the Jefferson County Public Works website. The road will be closed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane, which is between Arnold and Imperial. The section of road will be closed to allow for a box culvert to be installed at East Rock Creek Road and then for waterlines to be installed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO