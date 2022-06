Buick has been a stagnant brand for a long time, but in March of this year, we exclusively reported that it would be refreshing its brand image with a new logo. Last month, new evidence to support this theory came from one of the ancient brand's current partners, and a few days later, the Buick Electra-X crossover was teased as a concept. Fortunately, this was not just a flight of fancy, and the American automaker will finally have something more exciting than the Enclave to offer its customers. How do we know? Buick has officially confirmed that the Electra concept will be produced and will hit North America in 2024 as part of a bigger strategy that will see the brand become all-electric.

