Oklahoma remembers Tulsa Race Massacre 101 years later

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — May 31 marks the 101st year since the dark days of the Tulsa Race Massacre within the Greenwood District. The racial violence against what was known as Black Wall Street lasted two days and left 300 Black people dead.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre began when an angry white mob descended on a 35-block area, killing people, looting and burning businesses and homes. Hundreds of Black residents in Tulsa’s Greenwood District died. Thousands more were left homeless and living in a hastily constructed internment camp.

3rd June 1921: injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The 1921 tragedy has left survivors and descendants seeking justice. On May 3, an Oklahoma judge ruled that a lawsuit seeking reparations for survivors and descendants of the massacre to proceed.

“The 31st of May and the 1st of June mark a time of solemn remembrance in our state and nation after the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre left a community in ruins,” Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said. “…North Tulsa, our state, and our nation lost much during the Race Massacre that claimed lives and property…We will continue to remember how those fateful days changed our nation and how we can seek true reconciliation together.”

