The Queen has lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her platinum jubilee.The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations forms part of special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, will light up outside the palace.The ceremony on Thursday evening was part of a busy four days for the Queen. Earlier the palace announced the monarch will miss the jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO