ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Will There Be a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid?

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid? Learn about the latest version of the Corolla Cross here. The post Will There Be a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid? appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota RAV4 Arrives With New Rugged Woodland Edition

Buyers love it when automakers offer rugged versions of popular family vehicles, even if they have zero intention of ever taking them offroad. That's why Toyota sells a rugged version of its Sienna minivan called the Woodland Edition. The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the latest model to get a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Corolla Cross#Hybrid Suv#Fuel Economy#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#The Corolla Cross Hybrid#Blind Spot Monitor#Hill Start Assist Control#Japanese#Suv
Motor1.com

Watch Us Ride Shotgun In The Toyota GR Corolla On The Track

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most anticipated hot hatches on the horizon. Motor1.com recently got to ride shotgun in one with professional drifter Ryan Tuerck at the wheel around Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Specifically, this is the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, meaning it has...
DECATUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Test Drive Review: Premium Price, Premium Performer

At the top of the hybrid crossover tree for Toyota is the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime. It's a recent addition to Toyota's lineup and has a lot to boast about. It's Toyota's first plug-in hybrid RAV4; its electric and gasoline powertrain combines to generate 302 horsepower; all-wheel-drive is standard; it gets 94 MPGe; it runs for 42 miles on electric power alone. For what the RAV4 Prime delivers on paper, including an above-average standard-feature set, Toyota's starting price of $40,300 still raises a lot of eyebrows, and it's close to $2,000 more expensive this year with no model changes since introduction.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Are the Easiest Cars to Find During the Chip Shortage?

Car buying since the pandemic has been difficult for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons is the shortage of vehicles and high prices. So, what are the easiest cars to find during the chip shortage. The post What Are the Easiest Cars to Find During the Chip Shortage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Everything We Know About the Toyota Crown

The Toyota Crown is a well-known sedan produced by the manufacturer. Here is everything we need to know about the Toyota crown. The post Everything We Know About the Toyota Crown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy