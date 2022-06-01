Will There Be a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid?

At the top of the hybrid crossover tree for Toyota is the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime. It's a recent addition to Toyota's lineup and has a lot to boast about. It's Toyota's first plug-in hybrid RAV4; its electric and gasoline powertrain combines to generate 302 horsepower; all-wheel-drive is standard; it gets 94 MPGe; it runs for 42 miles on electric power alone. For what the RAV4 Prime delivers on paper, including an above-average standard-feature set, Toyota's starting price of $40,300 still raises a lot of eyebrows, and it's close to $2,000 more expensive this year with no model changes since introduction.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO