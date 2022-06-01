Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ector FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Ector and Midland. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Midland Draw and Monahans Draw. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Midland Airpark and Cotton Flat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO