ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ector FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Ector and Midland. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Midland Draw and Monahans Draw. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Midland Airpark and Cotton Flat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy