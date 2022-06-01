ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Reeves by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrews; Gaines Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

