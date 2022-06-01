Severe Weather Statement issued for Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CRANE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO