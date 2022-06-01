ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. gets his seventh college offer

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Williams Jr. is now up to seven college football offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That is after the Harrisburg rising...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Wow Whata Summer scores upset victory in Penn Mile

GRANTVILLE – The plans of owner/breeder Jeremy Brooks were dashed in mid-May when his three-year-old Kentucky-bred homebred gelding Wow Whata Summer was forced to withdraw from a $100,000 stakes race on the Preakness undercard in Baltimore due to a slight illness. Three weeks later, the alternate plan for Brooks...
GRANTVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s bigger than basketball’: First annual ‘Sideline Cancer Shootout’ basketball tournament will take place at Chambersburg High School this weekend

Chambersburg native Cade Whitfield has had a vision of hosting a basketball tournament that would unite central Pa.’s best and brightest AAU ballers and showcase them in front of college coaches for quite some time now. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. However,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Akron, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
College Sports
State
New Hampshire State
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
City
Temple, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Football
abc27 News

Manheim Central wins 5A District gold over Ephrata

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —Manheim Central rally to win first Class 5A District III Championship in school history over Ephrata, 2-1 on Thursday at Earl Wenger Field. The Barons won every game of the District Tournament by just one run. Manheim Central came up short in districts in 2021, but finished in the state semifinals. Barons […]
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the top 9 for elite OT prospect; Lions set to kick off busy recruiting stretch, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a spot among the top schools for a big-time offensive tackle, plus a look at a busy recruiting stretch ahead. The Lions were among the top nine schools for Samson Okunlola, a massive offensive tackle from Thayer Academy in Massachusetts and a five-star in the 247Sports composite rankings. Okunlola told Hayes Fawcett from On3 that he had a strong relationship with Penn State coach James Franklin and liked the school as a whole. Okunlola is listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds and has a tremendous nickname: Pancake Honcho.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Kyle Williams#American Football#Mid Penn
PennLive.com

Allegiant Airlines suspends service to State College

Folks looking for flights in and out of State College are going to have a few less options now, because Allegiant Air has suspended service there. According to the Centre Daily Times, the airline’s last flight in or out of State College took place on Sunday. A spokeswoman, Sonya Padgett, told the newspaper that “labor and demand constraints affecting the entire airline industry led to ‘the difficult decision to suspend our seasonal service at University Park Airport.’”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
easternpafootball.com

West outlasts East in Hero Bowl behind Ridley’s Tahir Mills’ late TD

The chill in the air gave Delaware County’s 44th Hero Bowl a certain autumn tone. The crunching pads verified it. There is always an unspoken rivalry when the East Team, which is comprised of players primarily from the Del-Val League, which includes players from Cardinal O’Hara, Monsignor Bonner, Haverford School and Sun Valley, meets the West Team, which is made up of players from the Central League, in the Hero Bowl.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Casting Crowns coming to Hershey Giant Center

Casting Crowns’ Healer Tour will come to The Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, with special guests CAIN and Anne WIlson. According to the Hershey Entertainmnet website, tickets go on sale June 10 at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. To gain early access to tickets, register at www.CastingCrowns.com.
HERSHEY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

What It Means to Be a Good Brotha

The coffee business is a grind. But it’s also been sweet success for Stefan Hawkins’ Harrisburg business, Good Brotha’s Book Café, ever since he opened Harrisburg’s first Black-owned coffeeshop and bookstore on MLK Day, January 18, 2021. “There’s still a newness to it—I mean, I...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

March again injustice held in Harrisburg Friday morning

March again injustice held in Harrisburg Friday morning. Federal funding brings dental van to Monroe County. Pres. Biden addresses nation after latest mass shooting …. Businesses React to Pittston Twp. Shooting | Eyewitness …. Parenting Playbook: Planning out your estate.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Family searching for missing elderly Philadelphia-area man who may be in central Pa.

The family of a 69-year-old Bucks County man who went missing Wednesday believes he might be in the central Pa. area. Stephen G. Biddle, of Quakertown, was last seen leaving Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Biddle’s cell phone was last used Thursday morning near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in McConnellsburg, west of Harrisburg, said his brother, Dan Biddle.
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
160K+
Followers
67K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy