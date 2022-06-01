Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. gets his seventh college offer

Folks looking for flights in and out of State College are going to have a few less options now, because Allegiant Air has suspended service there. According to the Centre Daily Times, the airline’s last flight in or out of State College took place on Sunday. A spokeswoman, Sonya Padgett, told the newspaper that “labor and demand constraints affecting the entire airline industry led to ‘the difficult decision to suspend our seasonal service at University Park Airport.’”

